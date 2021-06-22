Bumble closes for a week to help employees with workplace stress

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has closed for a week to give all its 700 employees time to recover from workplace stress. In a tweet that was later deleted, head of editorial content Clare O'Connor said founder Whitney Wolfe Herd had “correctly intuited our collective burnout”. READ: The ‘millennial’ stocks to watch as Oatly and Bumble IPOs take the market by storm “In the US especially, where vacation days are notoriously scarce, it feels like a big deal,” O’Connor added. The dating app, which requires women to make the first move, has had a busy time after debuting on Wall Street just before Valentine's Day. The group, which also owns Badoo, saw paying users climb by 30% in the three months to 31 March. Shares were trading 1% higher at US$53.50 in after-hours trading.