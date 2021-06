Amazon.com Inc.'s two-day Prime Day event is happening now with more than 2 million deals on offer. The e-commerce giant's biggest shopping extravaganza of the year started June 21 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs for 48 hours, through June 22. Prime Day 2021 will feature the largest number of deals ever offered in the seven year history of the Prime Day Celebrations. New deals are being launched throughout