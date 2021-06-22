Tech firm WeatherFlow to hire as it expands Daytona Beach operations

A weather data company forecasts growth for its Daytona Beach operations, with more space, new jobs and additional revenue. WeatherFlow-Tempest Inc. will lease 5,000 square feet at the new 10,000-square-foot Advanced Technology & Manufacturing Center, a new facility opening at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Research Park in April 2022. The company already operates 23,000 square feet of production space in Embry-Riddle's Research Park, but needs more room. The new space will support…