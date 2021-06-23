Crypto ATMs have been popping up around Cincinnati; hereâ€™s why

In the past year, the number of crypto ATMs in Cincinnati gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores has more than doubled. Mirroring the growing demand for cryptocurrency access, as of May 1, there are 102 ATMs allowing users to access their digital wallets Greater Cincinnati. Bitcoin Automated Teller Machines resemble traditional ATMs and allow users to access their digital Bitcoin wallet and use cash or their debit card to buy Bitcoin on site. While some ATMs also allow users to sellâ€¦