Binovi Technologies introduces web-based Binovi Touch to the more than 800,000 Babe Ruth League families

Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF) said it has introduced its Binovi Touch to the more than 800,000 Babe Ruth League families led by some 3,500 coaches across the country through a web-based version of the product. The company said its online version emulates several of the featured protocols available within the physical Binovi Touch hardware, designed to improve vision and cognitive performance among athletes, organizers, coaches, and umpires. In a statement, Binovi noted that it is recognized as the official vision training partner for Babe Ruth League. READ: Binovi Technologies seeing success with its vision technology products at the John McEnroe Tennis Academy "It has been because of great partners like Binovi that Babe Ruth League can provide our players and communities with enhanced baseball and softball experiences," said Rob Connor, vice president of operations for the league. "Binovi continues to offer our players and leagues cutting-edge training equipment and resources that will make their youth sports experiences unequivocally better and we are excited to share these opportunities with the Babe Ruth League community," he added. Earlier this month the company provided details around the next generation of Binovi Touch -- the Binovi Touch Elite. The company said Binovi Touch Elite makes Binovi's hardware even easier to work with: benefiting from a complete physical redesign, Elite is lighter, smaller, and has a new, flexible wall mount. Despite a reduction in size, which makes the new device portable -- a very important feature customers had been asking for -- Elite provides the same level of software performance as the legacy Binovi Touch. The company said it continues to progress on other product developments, including balance boards, new screen-based functionality, and web-based applications. "With our technology in hand, Babe Ruth League members will be able to really measure themselves, not only against each other but also against established norms," said Tania Archer, interim chief operating officer of Binovi. "A revolution in technology in sports technology is coming, and we're proud to be at the forefront of that with Babe Ruth League to help get the latest solutions into the hands of the younger generations. By having an on-line version of our solution, which resonates well with our audience, we are able to significantly increase our market reach. We're excited to see what's in store for the Babe Ruth League family," she added.