'No zero risk': UK decision to increase Wembley fans debated

LONDON (AP) — The British government faced accusations of mixed messaging Wednesday that could threaten its plan to fully lift lockdown restrictions in England next month after it decided to allow more than 60,000 people inside Wembley Stadium for the latter stages of soccer's European Championship.



Following a request from UEFA, European soccer's governing body, to allow more fans inside the London stadium for the semifinals on July 6 and 7 and the final on July 11, Britain agreed to increase capacity at the 90,000-seat stadium to 75%. That will make the three matches the largest gatherings at a sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic took root in the country in March 2020.



In contrast, only 20,000 people were inside the stadium on Tuesday night when England beat the Czech Republic 1-0.



The 75% decision has stoked worries that it will ignite a scourge of new infections in the U.K., which already has Europe's second-worst pandemic toll of 128,000 people dead and is experiencing a third wave of infections due to the delta variant first identified in India.



Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, warned that allowing 60,000 fans to crowd into Wembley is a “recipe for disaster” given the delta variant, which scientists say said 40% to 80% more contagious.



“We are so close to getting on top of this virus with the success of the vaccination program –- why put the end of lockdown on July 19 at risk?” he said.



Although infections are less likely in an outdoor environment, public health experts warned that the virus could still find a way to spread, notably as tens of thousands of fans travel to and from the stadium.



“Yes, being outside will offset the risk — but there is no zero risk,” Dr. Catherine Smallwood, senior emergency officer at...