Greta Van Susteren and husband sell Bethesda property two years after buying it
Published
Former Fox News and CNN anchor Greta Van Susteren and her husband, attorney John Coale, have sold a buildable lot in Bethesda for $2.87 million less than three years after they bought it. Maryland deed records show Van Susteren and Coale sold the the 1.67-acre property at 5525 Pembroke Rd. in April. The couple, who currently live in Northwest D.C., bought it in January 2019 for $2.9 million, according to public records. A 2,500-square-foot house that previously sat on the Bethesda property…Full Article