Design studio Epimonia partners with Minnesota United to make caps

Epimonia, a Minneapolis clothing design studio that supports refugees, has partnered with Minnesota United to create two caps. The hats, which went on sale on Minnesota United's website June 18, feature a strip of orange fabric from life jackets worn by refugees, according to a press release. As with all of Epimonia's products, half of the proceeds will go to refugee assistance organizations in Minnesota and around the world. Epimonia's founder and CEO, Mohamed Malim, is Somali-American who was…