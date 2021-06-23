Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee has been found dead in his prison cell after Spain's National Court approved his extradition to the US, the Catalan justice department has said.Full Article
Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison cell
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Silicon Valley Antivirus Software Mogul John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison Cell
CBS 5 SF KPIX
Allen Martin reports on Silicon Valley antivirus mogul John McAfee being found dead in his Spanish prison cell of an apparent..
-
John McAfee, software pioneer turned fugitive, dead at 75
SeattlePI.com
-
Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison
Khaleej Times
-
Larger-than-life antivirus software creator John McAfee dies in Spanish prison by suicide, says lawyer
DNA
-
John McAfee, software pioneer turned fugitive, dead at 75
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
John McAfee dies by suicide in Spanish prison
Reuters - Politics
British-born U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee died on Wednesday by suicide in a Barcelona prison after the Spanish high..
-
McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail
Bangkok Post
-
John McAfee dies in Spanish prison following extradition order to US
AppleInsider
-
John McAfee, Antivirus Software Creator, Is Found Dead in Spanish Jail
Upworthy
-
Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison cell
Telegraph.co.uk