S&P lowers India's FY22 GDP growth forecast to 9.5%
Published
S&P Global Ratings on Thursday revised its GDP growth forecast for India to 9.5 per cent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 due to a severe Covid-19 pandemic wave.Full Article
Published
S&P Global Ratings on Thursday revised its GDP growth forecast for India to 9.5 per cent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 due to a severe Covid-19 pandemic wave.Full Article
The World Bank yesterday upgraded Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast for this fiscal year by 2 percentage points to 3.6 percent,..
Average daily vaccinations during June 1 to 20 totalled 32 lakh which rose to 87.3 lakh on June 21.