Pandemic pets are a 'furry annuity,' says Petco CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — Yummy, a 12-year-old Labrador retriever, is in Petco's San Diego offices so much he has his own title.



“We call him the chief dog officer,” says CEO Ron Coughlin, the real top dog at Petco, who brings Yummy to work every day. “He sits right next to me in my office.”



It's a good time to oversee a company that sells leashes and squeaky toys. Americans spent a record $103.6 billion on their pets last year, up 7% from 2019, as more people sought the comfort of a furry friend during the pandemic, according to the American Pet Products Association. Nearly 13 million households got a pet last year, the trade association said.



Coughlin calls those pandemic pets a “furry annuity," since he expects pet parents to come into Petco's 1,500 stores for years to come to groom their dogs, visit a vet or buy a new collar. And like Yummy, he also hopes some of those new pets will make their way to offices as their owners head back, too. The company is offering free tips to employers, like how to keep office-bound pets healthy (“always provide fresh water”) and keep the workplace smelling nice (“bring pet beds home to wash”).



In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Coughlin also talked about when he thinks the current pet food shortage will end and why the pandemic made people pick bigger dog breeds. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.



Q: Some pet food is hard to find right now. What is going on?



A: There was no crystal ball that said they were going to be millions of new pets in the United States in 2020. So, the food manufacturers didn’t have the supply. There is a backlog from vendors. It varies by brand, it varies by type, even by form. There’s more tightness in cans, believe it or not, than there are kibble-type products. But if you look...