Ige signs into law three electric vehicle promotion bills

Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed on Wednesday three bills designed to further the usage of electric vehicles in the Islands. House Bill 552 and House Bill 424 have to do with the state's own usage of vehicles. HB 552 sets a goal for the government to transition all of its light-duty vehicles to EVs by the end of 2035, and sets preferences for cleaner medium and heavy duty vehicles; and HB 424 requires state agencies to rent electric or hybrid vehicles for work trips, whenever possible. House Bill 1142…