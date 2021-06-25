Air New Zealand to fly year-round to popular Queensland destinations Cairns, the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast.Under an agreement with the Queensland Government the existing April through October seasonal services move to year-round...Full Article
Air New Zealand to fly year-round to Queensland's Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Cairns
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Queensland gets year-round flights Air New Zealand to Gold Coast, Cairns, Sunshine Coast
Having reached an agreement with the state of Queensland the national carrier says it will be boosting flights with an additional..
New Zealand Herald