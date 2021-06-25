Tesla shares dumped by battery partner Panasonic

Tesla shares dumped by battery partner Panasonic

Proactive Investors

Published

Japanese industrial giant Panasonic has sold off its stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), netting a huge profit in the process. According to the Nikkei business daily newspaper, Panasonic paid US$21.15 a share when it bought 1.4mln Tesla shares in 2010. The stock now trades at around US$680. Panasonic recorded a gain of 429.9bn yen from the sale and redemption of investments in its recent accounts and the Nikkei daily believes most, if not all of this was as a result of selling its Tesla stake. Panasonic declined to comment on the Nikkei story but a spokesman did say that its business relationship with Tesla – the firm builds lithium batteries for Tesla – will not change.

Full Article