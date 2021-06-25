Will the option to work remotely post-pandemic keep more mothers in the workforce?

The work-from-home experience during the pandemic has made many employees realize they like and want to continue working remotely. For mothers, it could be more than just a nice perk. In its survey of more than 7,400 global workers, Catalyst found women caring for children are 32% less likely to say they intend to leave their jobs if they are able to work remotely, compared to women with the same childcare responsibilities but no access to remote work. This indicates the work-from-home option could…