Orlando, Tampa Bay partnership hits new evolution to boost investing across the state

Orlando and Tampa Bay-based startup supporters have entered the next chapter of their partnership to boost startup investing throughout the Interstate 4 corridor. Orlando-based StarterStudio and Tampa Bay Wave built "Upsurge Florida" in 2018 after receiving a grant from the Economic Development Administration. While the organization initially hosted small events throughout Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa and St. Petersburg, the founders found themselves at a crossroads post-coronavirus. "What happened…