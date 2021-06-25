Newsom reaches deal to extend eviction moratorium, cover 100% of unpaid rent

Gov. Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers have reached a deal to extend the state's eviction moratorium and reimburse landlords for 100% of back rent they are owed by eligible tenants, officials announced Friday morning. The Legislature plans to vote on the measure, officially known as Assembly Bill 832, on Monday. If approved, the eviction moratorium, which prevents landlords from evicting eligible tenants for unpaid rent related to hardships from the Covid pandemic, will be extended to Sept.…