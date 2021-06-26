UK Health Secretary resigns after leaked photos showed him kissing an aide
Published
Matt Hancock apologized for breaking COVID-19 guidelines after leaked photos appeared to show him kissing his longtime friend he hired as his aide.Full Article
Published
Matt Hancock apologized for breaking COVID-19 guidelines after leaked photos appeared to show him kissing his longtime friend he hired as his aide.Full Article
Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after CCTV footage of him and an aide kissing is released to the public.
Hancock stands down after footage emerged of embrace with aide