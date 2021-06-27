Air New Zealand has canned the launch of winter flights to Cairns and the Sunshine Coast, along with dozens of other services because of the transtasman bubble pause.All passenger flights from Australia to New Zealand have been...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Air New Zealand cancels flights as Australian travel bans bite
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — After enjoying nearly four months without any community transmission of the coronavirus, New..
SeattlePI.com