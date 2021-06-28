Ferragamo picks Burberry's Marco Gobbetti as its new chief
Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo said on Monday it had chosen Marco Gobbetti, the outgoing CEO of British group Burberry, as its new chief executive.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — Luxury fashion brand Burberry is on the lookout for a new boss after revealing Monday that chief executive Marco..