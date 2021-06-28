Former congressman joins Cincinnati startup looking to develop universal flu vaccine

A former Republican Congressman with a background in veterinary medicine has joined the ranks of a Cincinnati biopharma startup looking to develop a universal flu vaccine. Ted Yoho (R-Florida) was appointed head of business development at Blue Water Vaccines, effective in April, one of two new additions the CincyTech-backed company announced this month. Andrew D. Skibo, a veteran vaccine manufacturing specialist, also joined the company June 1 as its global head of biologics operations. Blue…