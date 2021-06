Portugal limits UK travel, stops classes amid virus surge

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s battle to contain the surging COVID-19 delta variant has led it to put the United Kingdom on its red list for travel and cancel school classes in the southern Algarve region, its main tourist attraction.



Portugal has in recent days been reporting the highest number of daily new coronavirus cases since February. Though hospitals are comfortably coping with new virus admissions, officials say the increase of about 30% over the past week was a worrying trend.



British travelers who aren’t vaccinated must quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Portugal, the Portuguese government announced Monday. The delta variant is believed to account for almost all of the United Kingdom’s new COVID-19 cases.



British arrivals can quarantine at their home or in a place stipulated by Portuguese health authorities. Arrivals from Brazil, India and South Africa come under the same rule.



All those entering Portugal must show either the European Union’s COVID Digital Certificate or a negative PCR test.



Health authorities in southern Portugal’s Algarve region, known for its numerous beaches and sunny weather, canceled in-person classes for children up to 16 years old in a bid to break transmission chains in five towns, including the well-known vacation spots Albufeira and Faro.



Thousands of British tourists visited the Algarve earlier this month when the British government briefly allowed easier travel to Portugal.



The Algarve Regional Health Authority said classes would stop Monday for at least 12 days. It didn’t say how many students would be affected.



Albufeira’s 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate per 100,000 people stands at 583, it said. The national rate for the Portuguese mainland is 142 and climbing.



Portugal was the worst-hit...