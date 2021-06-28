8 things you need to know today

Good morning Baltimore! I discovered this weekend the best way to get out of going to the gym — just become a homeowner. We're currently in the process of redoing our backyard, which involved the laborious task of moving 5 tons (or 10,000 pounds) of gravel with shovels and wheelbarrows. Suffice it to say, Ibuprofen and ice packs have been my two best friends. I'm thankful we were able to knock out that major task before this week when a heatwave is expected to take over the Baltimore area.…