Wyss Institute, MIT develop a mask to detect if you have Covid

Wyss Institute and MIT developers have created a single-use face mask that can detect if the wearer has Covid-19 using technology similar to an at-home pregnancy test. A user wears the mask for 15 to 30 seconds, and then pushes a button that activates a sensor that can provide a visual result, either positive or negative. Research scientists Peter Nguyen, of the Wyss Institute at Harvard, and Luis Soenksen, of MIT’s first Venture Builder in Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare, have been working…