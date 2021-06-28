Trump Org lawyers make last pitch against prosecution

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the Trump Organization met again Monday with prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in a last bid to forestall a potential indictment stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s company.



Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti told The Associated Press the meeting came as a grand jury nears a vote on an indictment this week following a more than two-year investigation into Trump's business affairs.



He said prosecutors have told him Trump himself will not be charged at this time — “at least not with what's coming down this week" — but added the investigation is continuing.



“There is no indictment coming down this week against the former president," Fischetti said in a telephone interview Monday. "I can’t say he’s out of the woods yet completely.”



Another person familiar with the investigation confirmed there were communications between defense lawyers and prosecutors on Monday. The person declined to give any details of the talks.



Such final exchanges are considered formalities that rarely change the course of an investigation in a late stage, suggesting the grand jury is near a vote.



The person was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.



The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined comment.



Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been investigating Trump’s business affairs for more than two years. In recent months, investigators have focused on fringe benefits the company gave to top executives, such as use of apartments, cars and school tuition.



Investigators have scrutinized Trump’s tax records, subpoenaed documents and interviewed witnesses, including Trump insiders and company executives.



Fischetti, who did not attend...