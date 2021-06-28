SSM Health to require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19

SSM Health, which operates eight of its hospitals in the St. Louis region, said Monday that it will require nearly 40,000 employees, health care providers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of September, ahead of cold and flu season. The health system said it is requiring the vaccination as the new, highly contagious "delta" variant of the coronavirus brings another wave of Covid-19 infections throughout the U.S. SSM said that it administered its first Covid-19 vaccine…