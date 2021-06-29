Most Rhode Island startups are excited to head back to the office as the state reopens

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people would have been happy to skip the morning commute on most days to work from home remotely and site at their desks in a nice comfortable pair of sweatpants. But after more than a year of isolation and a lack of in-person interaction, businesses and their employees are happy to finally be returning to the office as the world reopens. “Our team is thrilled,” Adam Alpert, co-founder and CEO of Pangea.app, a freelance platform for college talent,…