The Washington Football Team names Tanya Snyder co-CEO

The Washington Football Team has named Tanya Snyder co-CEO along with her husband, Dan Snyder. Tanya Snyder has led the team's philanthropic activities under the Washington Football Charitable Foundation since the Snyders took ownership of the team in 1999. Her appointment as co-CEO formalizes and expands her leadership as the team anticipates unveiling a new name and brand, the organization said. The franchise dropped the controversial “Redskins” name last year after facing backlash for…