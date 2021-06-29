Torrid IPO sets value at up to $2.3 billion

Plus-size retailer Torrid Holdings Inc. announced it will offer 8 million shares of common stock priced at $18 to $21 in its planned initial public offering, valuing the company at up to $2.3 billion. Torrid Holdings Inc. filed paperwork earlier this month to list on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol “CURV.” The company is headquartered in California and following the IPO will be the holding company of Torrid Parent Inc. Torrid, which targets the 25- to 40-year old woman who…