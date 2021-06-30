Fast-growing Cincinnati company launches product to help small businesses manage e-commerce

A fast-growing Cincinnati company has launched a new product to help companies handle e-commerce with plans to continue expanding through people and capital. Hinge Global, which manages e-commerce for companies looking to do business on Amazon and other large online platforms, rolled out its second version of Hinge Axis this month. The new software-as-a-service product, originally launched in February, enables small companies as well as large ones to benefit from Hinge’s expertise and data to…