Versus Systems to power in-stadium engagement for Mexican national team’s US soccer tour

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) said that the company will be powering in-stadium fan engagement for the #MEXTOUR, the Mexican national team's annual multi-game soccer tour in the US that begins this week in Nashville, Tennessee. Mexico plays Panama at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Wednesday and against Nigeria at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, July 3, 2021. "Fans will be able to use Versus's XEO platform to participate in the fan photo filters live in-stadium and on their mobile devices from anywhere they want to support the Mexican national team," said the company. READ: Versus Systems powers in-stadium engagement for Los Angeles Football Club as live events roar back "Soccer is the biggest sport in the world. #MEXTOUR is an opportunity for a global community of soccer fans, including fans of the Mexican national team, to engage with one another while watching some of the premier national teams in the sport play in some of the largest and most exciting venues in the US," Versus Systems founder and CEO Matthew Pierce said in a statement. "Versus is very proud to bring world-class fan engagement to fans both in the stadium and at home – making every game and every live event we touch more fun for everyone," he added. Now in its 18th year, the annual Mexican national team US tour games have become some of the most popular events in soccer, with an average of over 60,000 fans per game. With over 80 games played since 2002, the Mexican national team has been able to use the matches not only to prepare for important competitions like the FIFA World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup but also to engage with their fervent fan base across North America," said the company. Versus offers production services, the XEO platform, and rewards to drive audience engagement across all kinds of media and events from live sports to video games, and from streaming media to broadcast. Its systems power fan engagement both in-stadium and at-home for fans all over the world. Versus, which has offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver, has developed a proprietary prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real-world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps.