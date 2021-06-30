Local startups share what they're working on next, from breathalyzers for diabetics to rentable satellites

Five local startup founders on June 29 shared the next steps in their quests to revolutionize industries from satellites to investing. The entrepreneurs pitched their businesses and fielded questions at VentureScaleUp Demo Day, which capped Orlando-based business accelerator VentureScaleUp’s Spring 2021 cohort. Five companies went through the 12-week program, receiving mentorship and training along the way. Since 2015, 44 startups have completed the program at VentureScaleUp, managed by early-stage…