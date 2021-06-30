Trump Organization CFO's former daughter-in-law is prepared to testify at trial following expected charges, lawyer says
Published
The Manhattan DA reportedly will charge the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg on Thursday.Full Article
Published
The Manhattan DA reportedly will charge the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg on Thursday.Full Article
The Trump organization and Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer, are expected to be charged with..
New York prosecutors have told lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump they must respond by Monday with any last arguments..