Zoetic launches new UK site and bags 'unique marketing opportunity' as distributor sales grow in US

Zoetic International (LON:ZOE), the CBD specialist, said it was making significant operational and financial headway. The owner of the Chill brand of CBD smokes and chews told investors it has launched in the UK following the completion of the thechillwayuk website (www.thechillwayuk.com). "This is a decisive moment for the company as our Chill-brand CBD smokes launch in the UK,” said Trevor Taylor, Zoetic’s co-chief executive. “We are excited to enter this rapidly expanding and yet underserved market that currently has little access to CBD smokes. “We are keen to build on the brand's successes in the US where it has gone from strength to strength. “The growth of our global consumer base only looks set to grow as we launch a dynamic UK website and continue to see high-value repeat sales in the US." At the same time, it has acquired the Chill.com (www.chill.com) domain, which it said provided it with “unique marketing opportunities”. Co-CEO Antonio Russo said the move “opens up a highly complementary sales and marketing channel adding significant value as we build out a robust international retail footprint”. Zoetic has also registered a further US$720,000 worth of sales through its US distributor network. This is in addition to the previously announced new business.