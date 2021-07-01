Vox Royalty appoints new chief investment officer; named as one of the 50 fastest growing companies of 2021 by The Silicon Review

Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) has updated on recent corporate activity, including the appointment of a new chief investment officer (CIO) and also revealed that it has been named as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies of 2021 by The Silicon Review. Spencer Cole, an experienced mining executive and already a member of the Vox team, becomes the new CIO with immediate effect. He co-founded, with Riaan Esterhuizen, the Mineral Royalties Online royalty database, which Vox acquired prior to listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in May 2020. READ: Vox Royalty tells shareholders to look forward to a ‘catalyst-rich’ second half of 2021 "Spencer has been an instrumental member of the Vox team during a tremendous period of growth, and as EVP North America he helped the company increase its royalty portfolio by over 40 royalties across 21 deals, raise over C$30M in equity financing and achieve independent research coverage from 3 brokers," said Kyle Floyd, CEO of Vox in a statement. Floyd added: "Thanks to the Silicon Review for awarding as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies of the year, alongside some of the fastest-growing technology businesses globally. It is a tremendous testament to our team's hard work and dedication to create disruptive intellectual property advantages in the mining royalty sector." Vox is a precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of more than 50 royalties and streams, which span nine jurisdictions. Since the beginning of 2019, the company has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties. Also in the statement, Vox said it had struck a deal with Rose & Company (Rose & Co), effective July 1, 2021, which will see the latter provide certain institutional market advisory and related services to the company in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. In addition, Vox noted that as announced last November, Vox received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to conduct a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) for its ordinary shares through to November 18, 2021. Contact the author at giles@proactiveinvestors.com