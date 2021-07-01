Robinhood fined $70 million in record settlement over outages and misleading customers
Robinhood will pay a record $70 million to resolve its systemwide outages and misleading trading practices, an industry regulator said Wednesday.
The fine was the largest ever imposed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which is known as Finra.