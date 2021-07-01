Watch Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg being led into court in handcuffs
Published
Weisselberg turned himself in on Thursday to face charges in the Manhattan District Attorney office's investigation into the Trump Organization.Full Article
Published
Weisselberg turned himself in on Thursday to face charges in the Manhattan District Attorney office's investigation into the Trump Organization.Full Article
Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was led into court in handcuffs before prosecutors charged him with 15 felony counts..