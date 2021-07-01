Krispy Kreme IPO clears $467M so far, less than expected

North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme Inc.’s initial public offering closed Wednesday night at $17 a share, well below the $21 to $24 it had proposed in its pre-sale filings, for 29.4 million shares. With the lower price, Krispy Kreme’s total proceeds are pegged at $466.3 million from the $500 million sale, after fees and underwriter discounts. That would be insufficient to pay off $500 million owed under its recent term loan. Krispy Kreme had identified repayment of that loan in full as the primary…