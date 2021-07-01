As US companies scramble to hire, workers enjoy upper hand

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the economy growing rapidly as it reopens from the pandemic, many employers are becoming desperate to hire. Yet the evidence suggests that as a group, the unemployed aren’t feeling much urgency to find work.



How those two trends balance themselves out will likely set the pace for how many open positions employers can fill in the coming months.



On Friday, analysts expect the government to report that the economy added 675,000 jobs in June. That would be a substantial gain but nowhere near as many hirings as would be expected given the demand for labor and the record-high number of job openings.



In fact, some economists have estimated that monthly job growth would be at least twice what the three-month average gain was for March, April and May — 540,000 — if there were no constraints on the number of workers available to fill jobs.



For June, the unemployment rate is projected to have dipped from 5.8% in May to a still-elevated 5.7%.



The record total of posted job openings reached 9.3 million in April, according to the Labor Department. The employment website Indeed has said that job postings have increased still further since then.



As the competition to keep and attract workers intensifies, especially at restaurants and tourist and entertainment venues, employers are offering higher pay, along with signing and retention bonuses and more flexible working hours. The proportion of job advertisements that promise a bonus has more than doubled in the past year, Indeed found.



The supply of potential hires is being held back by a variety of factors. Some people who are out of work are still reluctant to take on service jobs that involve interacting with the public because of COVID-19. About 1.5 million people, mostly women, are no longer working or...