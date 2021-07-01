Local Black philanthropists form committee to save children’s lives

In the 1960s in the United States, with the civil rights movement in full swing, entertainer Danny Thomas took a stand for justice and equality that changed the course of history for kids diagnosed with childhood cancer. Thomas founded St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1962, making it the first fully integrated children’s hospital in the South. He chose the location in the segregated Jim Crow South by design: it would be a beacon — and national symbol —…