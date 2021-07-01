EXPLAINER: How could the indictment hurt Trump's company?

NEW YORK (AP) — The criminal tax fraud charges unsealed against Donald Trump’s company Thursday are a blow to a business already reeling from canceled deals following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on hotels and clubs.



The indictment may make it harder for Trump to strike new deals, get bank loans and bring in new money to his sprawling and indebted business.



The former president himself was not charged by prosecutors, but investigations are ongoing.



Here's a look at the company and the challenge it now faces:



WHAT IS THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION?



The company is a business entity encompassing hundreds of firms and partnerships that own or manage office buildings, hotels, residential towers, golf clubs, branding rights, licensing deals and other assets around the world.



Those various businesses share staff with the Trump Organization, including Trump’s two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, both executive vice presidents, and Allen Weisselberg, the indicted chief financial officer.



WHAT ARE THE ALLEGATIONS?



A grand jury indictment charged the Trump Organization with conspiring to help top executives cheat on their taxes by not reporting compensation like free use of apartments and cars, payments of school tuition or reimbursement for personal expenses.



The company pleaded not guilty, as has Weisselberg, one of Trump’s most loyal and longest-serving employees.



The company says neither it nor Weisselberg did anything wrong and claimed the charges are politically motivated.



Weisselberg is also accused of cheating on his taxes by disguising that his full-time residence was in New York City, where he was subject to the city's income tax.



WHAT IS TRUMP'S CURRENT ROLE IN THE COMPANY?



