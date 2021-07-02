Donald Trump Jr. attempts to paint charges against Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg as 'banana republic stuff'
Published
The Trump Organization and its CFO were indicted on 15 felony counts Thursday for tax fraud and other charges.Full Article
Published
The Trump Organization and its CFO were indicted on 15 felony counts Thursday for tax fraud and other charges.Full Article
Donald Trump, Jr. tore into the Manhattan District Attorney's office for bringing charges against the Trump family business and its..
Donald Trump Jr. blasted the Manhattan DA’s office for bringing tax fraud and other charges against the company’s chief..