The Next Chapter: A twofer

Some families aim to hit all 50 states. Some families aim to explore all of our national parks. Others visit the same beach or the same vacation spot annually because they love it. Our family goal began several years ago and was initiated by the boys’ love for the NFL. My eldest began collecting NFL trading cards at an early age. He loves to know the players, their positions, who they play for, and their records. My youngest has an extraordinary love for anything involving a ball. As a toddler…