Five things you need to know today, and a return to the friendly skies?

Good Friday morning, Cincinnati! Are you ready for what’s shaping up to be a beautiful – dare I say dry – holiday weekend? Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day: Dr. Paul Crosby has been named president and CEO of the Frances and Craig Lindner Center of Hope, a comprehensive mental health center in Mason, effective July 1. Crosby, previously president and COO, succeeds founding CEO Dr. Paul Keck, who will continue on as the hospital’s…