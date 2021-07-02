O’Hare sees flight count double at Fourth of July, among the biggest surges nationally since last year

U.S. airports will be much busier for the Fourth of July holiday than they were a year ago, but holiday flight inventory remains below pre-Covid levels. That’s one of the big takeaways from a review of airport flight data from Cirium, a provider of air travel research and analysis. The Business Journals analyzed domestic airline data for all carriers and airports in the U.S. for the week of Independence Day in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Our analysis shows the number of flights scheduled between July…