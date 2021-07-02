What's on the horizon for Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy as it preps for office move to east side

The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, a local philanthropic organization, is moving to a 29,000-square-foot office near the former Eastland mall site. It is expected to open in December. The nonprofit serves the metro Charlotte community with legal services for people who need assistance but cannot afford it. CCLA deals with matters including consumer protection, immigration, domestic violence, health-care access, home preservation, income security and tax disputes. Ken Schorr, who has served…