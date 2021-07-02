Two injured pilots rescued after Boeing cargo plane crash off Oahu

Two pilots were rescued in waters 2 miles south of Oahu early Friday morning when the Transair Boeing 737 interisland cargo plane they were flying was forced to make an emergency landing. The pilots, who were found by the Coast Guard and Honolulu Fire Department, were the only people aboard Transair Flight 810 bound for Kahului on the island of Maui from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. Transair CEO Teimour Riahi issued a statement: "Early this morning one of our cargo aircraft…