In-room technology company acquired by global private equity firm

A technology company that had to pivot its hospitality-focused services amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been acquired by a global private equity firm. After 20 years in business, Plano, Texas-based Enseo, a provider of in-room technology products to hotels, senior living, education and health care markets, will join Miami-based H.I.G. Capital’s portfolio. The firm has acquired a majority stake in the local company and an infusion of capital will allow Enseo to grow organically and inorganically…