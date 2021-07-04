Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO. How rich did Amazon make him?
Published
No need to check his 401k or social security before retiring. Jeff Bezos, who steps down Monday as Amazon's CEO, is the world's richest person.
Published
No need to check his 401k or social security before retiring. Jeff Bezos, who steps down Monday as Amazon's CEO, is the world's richest person.
From working out of his garage to becoming the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos's departure as Amazon's CEO is a milestone for one..
Jeff Bezos is leaving his role as Amazon CEO today. Where to next for the billionaire?