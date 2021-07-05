Pirates back to full capacity at PNC Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates season opened in April, but it wasn’t until this July 4th weekend when the team and fans could celebrate their independence from the Pennsylvania Covid-19 gathering restrictions that had limited the number of people who could be in the ballpark. It’s been a progression for PNC Park and the Pirates ever since the pandemic kept the team from having fans at the ballpark at all. When the season opened in early April, the Pirates had marked off seating pods and 25% capacity…